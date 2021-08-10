Two men released on bail over death of woman in Newmarket

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following a woman's death in Newmarket have been released on bail.

Suffolk Police previously said the force was called to a property in New Cheveley Road just after 10pm on Saturday. An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman aged in her 40s was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and 50, were arrested on suspicion murder shortly after the incident. The 50-year-old was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

Following an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question the 57-year-old.

He has since been released on bail and is due to return to the police on August 31.

Suffolk Police said a cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident while the investigation continues.

The force said its enquiries lead it to believe it is an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.

Officers have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to get in touch.

Residents with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage.