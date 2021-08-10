Wellingborough dad urges people to tackle knife crime after tragic death of a 16-year-old
Watch Matthew Hudson's report here
A Wellingborough dad is urging people to take a stand against knife crime following the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy last week.
Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Brooke Close.
Nearly three thousand people have already joined the Off the Streets group created by Rav Jones.
Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough on the evening of Thursday 5th of August.
They found two teenagers stabbed.
Dylan died and a 15-year-old victim survived his serious injuries.
A 16 year old who can't be named for legal reasons has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Local vicar Father Ben Lewis held a service for Dylan at the scene on Sunday.
Off the Streets is planning a march through Wellingborough on August 21st.
They want to find positive activities for local teenagers and increase education about the dangers of knives and drugs.
Among those taking part will be local MP Peter Bone