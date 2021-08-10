Play video

Watch Matthew Hudson's report here

A Wellingborough dad is urging people to take a stand against knife crime following the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy last week.

Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Brooke Close.

Nearly three thousand people have already joined the Off the Streets group created by Rav Jones.

There's knife crime, there's drugs, there's fighting, there's everything in this small town and it's like we're splitting up and we're fighting against eachother and we need to unite as one. Rav Jones, Campaigner

Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Brooke Close. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough on the evening of Thursday 5th of August.

They found two teenagers stabbed.

Dylan died and a 15-year-old victim survived his serious injuries.

A 16 year old who can't be named for legal reasons has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Local vicar Father Ben Lewis held a service for Dylan at the scene on Sunday.

It's time for good people and decent people to stand up and say it can be better than this, and we can't have bystanders s any longer. Father Ben Lewis, St Mark's Church

A vigil was held for Dylan on Sunday 8th August. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Off the Streets is planning a march through Wellingborough on August 21st.

They want to find positive activities for local teenagers and increase education about the dangers of knives and drugs.

Among those taking part will be local MP Peter Bone