£3 million railway HQ opens in Peterborough

A new £3 million railway headquarters for GB Railfreight has opened in Peterborough.

The centre houses the company's control room and state-of-the-art freight train simulators.

Today Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP went along to the building to officially open it.

The HQ houses a state-of-the-art simulator to train drivers. Credit: ITV Anglia

We want to get people back onto trains and freight off the roads onto the rails. It is a fantastic way of decarbonising our transport network. When you get big investments like this one, it’s a big statement of intent, and we’re very keen to help them take trucks off the road. Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Transport Minister

GB Railfreight is the third largest rail freight operator in the United Kingdom and its boss says the new building will help them expand business.

We are laying down routes in the Peterborough area, this will allow us to create relationships with schools because we need to recruit people, we’re going to grow this business. So hopefully that will be good for the Peterborough area. John Smith - CEO, GB Railfreight

Getting freight off the roads and onto the rail network is an important part of the government's push to reduce carbon emissions produced by traffic.

That is why new classrooms have also been built, to train people to come and work in the industry.