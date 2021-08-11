£3 million railway HQ opens in Peterborough
A new £3 million railway headquarters for GB Railfreight has opened in Peterborough.
The centre houses the company's control room and state-of-the-art freight train simulators.
Today Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP went along to the building to officially open it.
GB Railfreight is the third largest rail freight operator in the United Kingdom and its boss says the new building will help them expand business.
Getting freight off the roads and onto the rail network is an important part of the government's push to reduce carbon emissions produced by traffic.
That is why new classrooms have also been built, to train people to come and work in the industry.