CQC says more improvement is needed at Bedfordshire Hospitals maternity service

Improvements have been made to maternity services at Bedford Hospital says the Care Quality Commission following its latest inspection, but it's rating remains as 'Inadequate' as more needs to be done.

Inspectors say there are still problems with under staffing in midwifery which affects morale and the ability to carry out mandatory training.

Philippa Styles, CQC's head of hospital Inspection, said:

"When inspectors visited the maternity service at Bedford Hospital, they were pleased to see that some improvements had been made since our last inspection, however, more work needs to be done to ensure women receive the appropriate level of care to ensure their birth experience is safe and supportive.

"Doctors, midwives and nurses worked well together to support women in their care, but some staff did not always feel supported or valued and felt unable to raise concerns.

"Under staffing within midwifery remained a concern as it impacted on staff morale and their ability to undertake training, however we did not see any evidence of this impacting negatively on women's safety.

"During the previous inspection we found that staff often didn't have time to report incidents. We were pleased to see that staff now recognised and reported incidents and had a management team who investigated these, and shared lessons learned with the whole service to ensure the service was much safer.

"We have reported our findings to the trust leadership, which knows what it must do to ensure improvements are made so staff, patients and babies are fully supported."

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the service, said they have taken action to address the recommendations made by the CQC in 2020 and will continue to make improvements to the service.

Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re pleased the CQC has acknowledged the changes we have already made since the original inspection, including the recruitment of new midwives, consultants and leaders, and are determined to continue this work and ensure our positive changes made become embedded.

We’re committed to delivering excellent care and know there is more we need to do, so will continue to work at pace deliver further improvements and ensure our maternity service always meets the high standards of care we want to give. Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at Bedfordshire Hospital

They said that 13 newly qualified midwives are due to start in September, and two new consultant posts have been appointed and another two locum posts are in the recruitment process. They are also recruiting for ten new specialist midwifery roles and a new Deputy Head of Midwifery.