‘Forever in our hearts’ family tributes paid to Dylan Holliday

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Dylan Holliday who was stabbed to death in Wellingborough last week.

In a statement released by the police, his family said he was the ‘best son, brother, cousin and friend’.

We’d like to thank all family members and friends for their support at this extremely sad and difficult time. It’s very difficult to put into words just how much Dylan meant to so many people. He was the best son, brother, cousin and friend we could have asked for. Family Statement

They went on to say: “He will forever be in our hearts and the memories of his life will stay with us forever. We know he’s up there smiling while he’s riding! #BIKELIFE.”

A vigil was held at the weekend for Dylan, who loved motorcycles.

Around 300 people and 50 motorcycles gathered in the morning in the Queensway and Shelley Road area to pay their respects to him.

Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough on Thursday last week and found two teenagers stabbed.

The other, a 15-year-old, was seriously injured.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The charged boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrates on Monday (9 August).