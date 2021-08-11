Meet ‘the swan man’ who has saved a feathered family
Without wildlife enthusiast Rob Adamson, an entire family of cygnets may not have been swimming in the waters surrounding St Ives in Cambridgeshire this summer.
Rob spotted a swans' nest was in danger of being submerged by rising river water at the marina he lives and works at, and built a floating platform that the nest could float on.
In previous years the swans' attempts to hatch eggs had failed - but this time it was more successful.
Now the swan family has left the marina to live out on the river, and five of the youngsters have survived.
Rob checks on them occasionally, travelling a few miles by boat on the River Great Ouse to find them.
The five young swans are almost old enough to fend for themselves, and Rob takes great joy in taking pictures of the swans.