Meet ‘the swan man’ who has saved a feathered family

Play video

Watch more from Stuart Leithes

Without wildlife enthusiast Rob Adamson, an entire family of cygnets may not have been swimming in the waters surrounding St Ives in Cambridgeshire this summer.

Rob spotted a swans' nest was in danger of being submerged by rising river water at the marina he lives and works at, and built a floating platform that the nest could float on.

In previous years the swans' attempts to hatch eggs had failed - but this time it was more successful.

His floating platform ensured eggs hatched successfully. Credit: Rob Adamson

Now the swan family has left the marina to live out on the river, and five of the youngsters have survived.

Rob checks on them occasionally, travelling a few miles by boat on the River Great Ouse to find them.

It's a nice thing to do. I love wildlife and swans are a favourite of mine. It's a special time of the year being able to watch the little ones grow. It's all just real gold to me. Rob Adamson

Credit: ITV Anglia

The five young swans are almost old enough to fend for themselves, and Rob takes great joy in taking pictures of the swans.

Rob is an avid wildlife photographer Credit: Rob Aamson

Credit: Rob adamson

Credit: Rob Adamson