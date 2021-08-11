Motorcyclist dies in Essex collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Fyfield, between Harlow and Chelmsford, in Essex.

The man died at the scene near Herons Lane on Ongar Road shortly before 8pm yesterday (Tuesday 10 August).

His passenger, a woman, has been taken to hospital where she has 'life-changing' injuries.

The road was closed overnight as officers carried out their investigations, but reopened at 5am this morning (Wednesday 11 August).

Essex Police are asking for any possible witnesses to come forward to help them with their investigation.

They have asked the public in the area to review CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can report it on the police website.