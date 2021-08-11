Out and about: young adults take part in Independence Project

Play video

In the last few weeks as life has slowly started heading back to normal, one of the important things for many people has been being able to get together without restrictions.

That has been particularly important for members of the Independence Project in Chelmsford, an organisation that helps young adults with additional needs lead a more independent life away from their families.

It runs outdoor activity sessions, but during lockdown they were not able to take place. Instead the group met up online, but that was nothing compared to being together in person.

ITV Anglia joined them for one of their first outings in 18 months.

As all these opportunities have opened up again and people have been able to come out more and engage in a different way to behind your computer screen, you see people just express themselves a bit more, be more open to different exercise, it's fantastic to see people out again, having fun, enjoying what they're doing. Matt Brinkley, Personal therapy trainer

On top of outings, the group helps improve people's independence by teaching them life skills like cooking, jobs and dealing with finances.

The charity also hopes after the past couple of years they can improve social interaction.