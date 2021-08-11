Police name woman found dead at house in Newmarket

Police have named a woman who was found dead at a property in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the scene in New Cheveley Road just after10pm on Saturday.

Paramedics found a woman in her 40s. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

She has been named by Suffolk Police as 43-year-old Donna Price of New Cheveley Road,Newmarket.

A post-mortem examination completed on August 8 concluded Mrs Price's injuries were consistent with a fall from a height. Specialist trained officers are supporting Mrs Price's family and circumstances surrounding her death are currently being investigated.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who saw Mrs Price between 6am on Friday 6 August and 10pm on Saturday. The cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and50, on suspicion of murder. The 50-year-old man was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

Following an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question the 57-year-old.

He has since been released on bail and is due to return to the police on August 31.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to make contact with them.

"Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion-activated dash-cam footage."