A video has been released showing armed officers dealing with a man who called 999 to say he had taken a bomb to Weston Favell police station in Northampton.

Jayesh Thanki called the force in May this year to say he was taking a bomb to the station, because he blamed them for his eviction.

Officers can be seen arriving at the station, with Jayesh Thanki outside wearing a rucksack on his chest with his hand inside.

Armed police shouted for him to drop his bag which he initially ignored.

Our officers had to balance and assess whether it involved someone with mental health issues or could be a genuine bomb threat. They had to dynamically assess the incident as it unfolded, constantly taking on new information and adapting their approach, which enabled them to swiftly resolve the situation at the lowest, safest level. Superintendent Jen Helm, Northamptonshire Police

As negotiations continued the building was evacuated.

Ultimately the offer of a cigarette led to him taking his hand out of the bag, where he was then detained. The bag was later found to contain only clothes.

The 46-year-old, of Dryleys Court in Northampton, was jailed for three years for his actions.

Senior officers thanked those on scene for their ‘immense bravery’.