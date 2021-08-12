500 jobs created as John Lewis signs deal with Milton Keynes Tesco warehouse

The John Lewis Partnership has signed a deal with Tesco to lease a million square foot distribution centre to meet demand for online orders.
It'll create 500 jobs in the process.
The agreement with the supermarket for the site, at Fenny Lock in Milton Keynes, will run for 11 years and will help the department store's push away from stores and into web sales, which jumped from 40% to 60% of sales during the pandemic.
As a result of the shift away from store sales, John Lewis has announced a series of closures and management shake-ups, affecting around 3,700 jobs across its stores and Waitrose supermarkets.