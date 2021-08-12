GCSE results: Record high grades for pupils across East Anglia
Pupils across East Anglia have got record high grades in their GCSEs this year.
For the second year in a row, their grades were determined by teachers after exams were cancelled because of the pandemic.
In the East of England 28.5% of grades were 7 or A and above - more than the 20.5% in 2019.
Grades 7 or A and above in the East of England:
More than three quarters of grades were 4 or C and above in the East of England, compared to 67.1% pre-pandemic.
Grades 4 or C and above in the East of England
Whilst many celebrated, the educational divide between private and state schools has widened.
Independent schools in England saw the biggest absolute increase in the highest grades – up four percentage points on last year.
An analysis from Ofqual found that 61.2% of GCSE entries from private schools in England were awarded a grade 7 or above this year, compared with 28.1% of entries from academies awarded a grade 7 or higher.
They also found that pupils in England eligible for free school meals have fallen further behind others at GCSE. Ofqual suggested this could be a reflection of the “uneven impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Peterborough
At Greater Peterborough University Technical College students arrived in the morning to get their grades. David Bisley, the Principal at the college, said people had done ‘exceptionally well’.
Many were happy with the results they got, including Faizaan who could not wait to go home and tell his mum.
Harlow
Spirits were high at Passmores Academy in Harlow, Essex. Co-Principal Vic Goddard said young people there had done 'amazingly'.
Isobel was delighted as she found out she got all 9’s in her results.