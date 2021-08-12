How a cup of coffee is helping these veterans

Play video

A coffee shop in Ipswich has opened up to help veterans and anyone in the community struggling with their mental health.

Combat2Coffee was set up by veteran Nigel Seaman and provides a place for people to visit to talk about their problems, but also a place for veterans to work and rehabilitate into society.

Nigel was in the Royal Anglian Regiment, serving in the army for over a decade. He began suffering from depression, anxiety and flashbacks from an incident he experienced.

He says support networks ‘saved his life’, so he wants to help out others too.

The idea behind this is we provide coffee in a safe place to make conversations with people. We've got lots of links to lots of agencies where we can help them get fixed. Just by someone speaking out, that's the first time they might have done that. Nigel Seaman, founder Combat2Coffee

Everything about the coffee shop is rooted in supporting veterans. From many of those serving being former soldiers, to providing a space for ex-personnel to turn up and chat. Even the coffee is roasted and packaged in Hollesley Bay prison - where some veterans are based.

A few years ago Lisa was medically discharged from the army, having served in the forces since a teenager. She never imagined how hard life as a veteran would be, and was surprised at how the coffee shop helped her.

They train you to be a soldier, they don’t train you to be a civilian. You’ve gone to war. You’ve left your children. You’ve left your family. Then it’s thank you, we’ve ruined you, but you can go now. It’s making me get out of bed. By coming here a few days a week, I’ve got a purpose. Lisa Brosnan, Veteran

The concept has proven so popular they are fundraising to open another in Bury St Edmunds.

So far they have raised £10,000 and hope by opening another shop they'll be helping many more members of the community.