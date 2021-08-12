Man punched repeatedly in racially aggravated assault in Norfolk

A man has been punched repeatedly during a racially aggravated assault in Hopton, Norfolk.

The man in his 20’s was driving towards Great Yarmouth yesterday (11 August) evening.

His car had come to a stop, when the suspect left his car and approached the victim’s.

The suspect reportedly opened the man's car door, before racially abusing him.

The victim then stepped out of the car and was repeatedly pushed and punched.

Members of the public tried to intervene but another person, believed to be a passenger from the suspect’s vehicle, hit the victim in the back.

The victim sustained minor injuries and damage to his car.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who can help with their enquiries. Anyone who saw the altercation or has dash cam footage from the area is being asked to contact Norfolk constabulary.