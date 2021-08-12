Mould, leaking boiler, a live wire: the ‘unsafe’ social housing flat
A family are calling on Ipswich Borough Council to make sure that their daughter's flat is safe to live in.
It comes after Megan, who has mild learning difficulties, was offered a home that they say is unsafe, uninhabitable and disgusting.
Mould can be seen on walls, nicotine stains in cupboards and a live wire was left dangling in a room.
Megan had been waiting months for the right flat to come up. She says she was told by the council if she didn't accept this one though she would move to the bottom of the housing list.
Rather than giving Megan the independence she craves, the flat has become a source of anxiety for her and her family.
Megan’s dad, who works in the building trade, says he has spent days cleaning up the flat and the mould from ceilings and walls.
Dale is worried others with learning disabilities are being overlooked and even put at risk.
The council told ITV Anglia that they have "fallen short of the standards” expected from them.