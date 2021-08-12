Mould, leaking boiler, a live wire: the ‘unsafe’ social housing flat

Play video

A family are calling on Ipswich Borough Council to make sure that their daughter's flat is safe to live in.

It comes after Megan, who has mild learning difficulties, was offered a home that they say is unsafe, uninhabitable and disgusting.

Mould can be seen on walls, nicotine stains in cupboards and a live wire was left dangling in a room.

I cannot believe an electrician has left a live wire. If my granddaughter had come to this flat and touched that wire, she might be here anymore. Dale Coote

The wire was left dangling down Credit: ITV Anglia

Megan had been waiting months for the right flat to come up. She says she was told by the council if she didn't accept this one though she would move to the bottom of the housing list.

Rather than giving Megan the independence she craves, the flat has become a source of anxiety for her and her family.

It’s very upsetting. It’s made my anxiety worse. I have asthma and it’s made my chest go really tight, because of the black mould I can’t hack being in there. Basically it’s not liveable. Megan Coote

Credit: ITV Anglia

Megan’s dad, who works in the building trade, says he has spent days cleaning up the flat and the mould from ceilings and walls.

Dale is worried others with learning disabilities are being overlooked and even put at risk.

It was absolutely disgusting to think that somebody with learning disabilities would be told to move into this place in the condition it's in. Lots of vulnerable adults don’t have this help. It’s poor to think vulnerable people are left to move into a place like this. Dale Coote

The council told ITV Anglia that they have "fallen short of the standards” expected from them.