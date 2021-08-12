Norwich City have signed highly-rated winger Christos Tzolis from Greek side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who had been linked with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, has signed a five-year contract at Carrow Road.

Tzolis enjoyed a breakthrough season in Greece in 2020/21, scoring 16 goals and contributing 10 assists in all competitions as PAOK finished as runners-up in the Greek Super League.

He also played in both the Champions League and Europa League and has already been capped eight times by the Greek national team.

Tzolis will be reunited with his former PAOK teammate Dimitris Giannoulis who also joined the Canaries on a permanent deal earlier this summer following a successful loan spell.

In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football. Daniel Farke, Norwich City head coach

“We are all delighted with this signing. There was a lot of interest in Christos from some of the biggest teams in Europe," head coach Daniel Farke said.

“He’s a young winger with lots of pace and potential. He’s in a good physical condition and has been there delivering with many goals and assists for a big club in Greece in PAOK.

"Of course, we will give him the time to improve and adapt to English football, but we have a player with lot of potential and a great personality.”

Tzolis added: “I would like to thank everyone for the very good welcome. I’m very happy to be a part of this team and I hope to see the fans as fast as possible.

“From the first moment, I was really excited to come here. I said to my agent to sign as fast as possible here. It’s a very good step for me."

Tzolis is the second new player to arrive at Carrow Road this week following the signing of striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen on Monday.