Papworth under pressure: demand for cardiology services at a high

Play video

We speak to Dr Stephen Webb

Demand for cardiology services at Royal Papworth Hospital is higher than ever for this time of the year.

Speaking to ITV Anglia, Royal Papworth's Deputy Medical Director, Dr Stephen Webb, said over the summer the hospital had seen record numbers of patients attending cardiology services.

Despite demand, medical professionals at Papworth are encouraging people to come forward if they are worried.

It is safe to attend hospitals. We would really strongly encourage people to come forward if they do have symptoms of heart or lung disease and make sure they do attend their GP and hospital appointments. Dr Stephen Webb, Royal Papworth's Deputy Medical Director

In July 2019 Royal Papworth carried out 267 non-transplant cardiac procedures. A year later it was 248 But last month they carried out more than 300.

This is down to several reasons, patients being less likely to come forward during the pandemic is just one. It has led to people's problems worsening. Rather than someone getting their issue resolved quickly - with a simple procedure - some people wait until it gets a lot worse.

That puts a strain on services as well because these patients who would have been a day case may be staying overnight or a number of days after their procedure recovering from maybe a small heart attack instead of just having a stent procedure as a day case. Dr Stephen Hoole, Cardiologist

Credit: ITV Anglia

Bosses at the hospital say with winter on its way, they are expecting ‘continued sustained pressures’.