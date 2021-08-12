Papworth under pressure: demand for cardiology services at a high
We speak to Dr Stephen Webb
Demand for cardiology services at Royal Papworth Hospital is higher than ever for this time of the year.
Speaking to ITV Anglia, Royal Papworth's Deputy Medical Director, Dr Stephen Webb, said over the summer the hospital had seen record numbers of patients attending cardiology services.
Despite demand, medical professionals at Papworth are encouraging people to come forward if they are worried.
In July 2019 Royal Papworth carried out 267 non-transplant cardiac procedures. A year later it was 248 But last month they carried out more than 300.
This is down to several reasons, patients being less likely to come forward during the pandemic is just one. It has led to people's problems worsening. Rather than someone getting their issue resolved quickly - with a simple procedure - some people wait until it gets a lot worse.
Bosses at the hospital say with winter on its way, they are expecting ‘continued sustained pressures’.