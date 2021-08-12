A woman has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after two children were killed in a crash on the M1, near Milton Keynes.

The children, aged four and 10, were passengers in a white Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a Scania HGV.

Mary McCann, aged 35, of Bamford Avenue in Derby, has been remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on 6 September.

The collision took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes, at around 11.10pm on Monday (9 August).

The HGV driver was not injured.

Earlier in the week police appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit at Bicester, Oxfordshire, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to please get in touch.”