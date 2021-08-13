Secretive artist Banksy has confirmed that he is the man behind the street art that has appeared in towns along the east coast.

Speculation had been rife all week after the artwork started popping up in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Cromer and Oulton Broad among other places.

Those rumours have now been proved correct after the artist broke his silence on Friday afternoon to post a video on his Instagram page confirming the work to be his.

Watch Banksy's reveal video (Pictures from Banksy/Instagram)

The first of the murals, which showed a couple appearing to dance on a bus shelter, popped up in Great Yarmouth last Friday.

At first, people speculated that the pieces could be linked to the area's City of Culture 2025 bid.

However, all finally became clear on Friday afternoon when Banksy shared a video called "A Great British Spraycation", showing him travelling to each site in a campervan.

