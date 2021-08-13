Biopharmaceutical company plans £65 million HQ in Stevenage

The £65 million headquarters of a leading biopharmaceutical company could be built in Stevenage.

Councillors will decide next week whether to grant permission for a new life science centre on the current Marshgate car park.

The plans would see Autolus occupy the building, with the Stevenage site becoming their UK, European and US headquarters.

The flagship building will have almost 7,000 square metres of laboratory and supporting space, as well as upgrades to the landscaping around the building.

The five storey building is expected to bring £65m in investment and 300 jobs, while the developers say its town-centre location will mean other businesses will benefit from the proposals.

The application was submitted in June by developers Reef, who are hoping to create a life science district in the town centre to complement the previously announced GlaxoSmithKline campus near junction 7 of the A1(M).

Autolus are focused on the development of precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell and gene therapies, which could offer cancer patients benefits over current treatments.

The new site would allow the company to bring together its sites from across Stevenage into one central location, which the applicant says is "imperative" to keeping the company in the town.

The applicant also advises the proposal would attract further investment and act as a catalyst for the continued growth of the cell and gene therapy industry within the town centre Report for councillors

The developers say that the site will bring more than 300 new jobs to the area, as well as footfall for local business and help to "to build a strong 24-hour economy and assist with the regeneration of Stevenage Town Centre."

Stevenage Borough Council currently owns the Marshgate car park, and will need to decide whether to approve the sale of the land before work can commence.

Some public parking spaces will be retained on the site with 44 spaces available, including new electric vehicle charging points.

Council officers have recommended that the plans are approved with conditions, including assurances about the number of local people involved in the construction of the site, which applies to all major developments in the town.