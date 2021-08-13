Family pay tribute to doting dad from Stevenage who died in motorbike crash
Tributes have been paid to a father from Stevenage with three young children who died in a motorbike crash.
Anthony Papworth, aged 30, died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the B656 London Road, between Langley and Hitchin, just before 2pm on Monday 2 August.
Paying tribute to Anthony, his family said he was a proud father and step father with three young children who he loved dearly.
They said Anthony was respected by all who knew him, made friends easily and was always there for other people.
They said he was full of life and could always see the funny side of a situation.
“Words cannot properly express our feelings for all the messages, flowers and support wehave received since the events of that tragic afternoon.”
Anthony’s partner Elise Bull, added her own tribute saying Anthony meant everything to her.
She said she knew Anthony was watching over her family and she would continue to try to make him proud of her.