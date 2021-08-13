Family pay tribute to doting dad from Stevenage who died in motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to a father from Stevenage with three young children who died in a motorbike crash.

Anthony Papworth, aged 30, died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the B656 London Road, between Langley and Hitchin, just before 2pm on Monday 2 August.

Paying tribute to Anthony, his family said he was a proud father and step father with three young children who he loved dearly.

They said Anthony was respected by all who knew him, made friends easily and was always there for other people.

They said he was full of life and could always see the funny side of a situation.

“We would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the amazing people who did everything they could to save Anthony’s life, and to those who have supported his family since the tragedy. Anthony's family

“Words cannot properly express our feelings for all the messages, flowers and support wehave received since the events of that tragic afternoon.”

Anthony’s partner Elise Bull, added her own tribute saying Anthony meant everything to her.

He was an exemplary father, a doting step dad and a love I never thought I would find. “He found me at the lowest point in my life and made me feel whole again. We were a team and throughout almost six years of ups and downs we always knew we were better together than we were apart. Elise Bell, Anthony's partner

She said she knew Anthony was watching over her family and she would continue to try to make him proud of her.