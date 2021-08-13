Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has called on the club's fans to create a "pulsating atmosphere" when the Canaries host Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

There will be a capacity crowd at Carrow Road for the first time in 18 months for the big game on Saturday evening following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Like all clubs, Norwich have had to get used to playing behind closed doors in recent times, which meant supporters missed their Championship promotion campaign.

However, they will be back in the stadium on Saturday to watch their team take on one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Farke admits it will be an emotional occasion.

"Hopefully it's a pulsating atmosphere and everyone also feels how precious and priceless it is to be together, to be reunited, to celebrate promotion together, to be back on the big stage together," he said.

"Hopefully we can create this atmosphere and we need this in order to be competitive against one of the best sides in the world. It's great to be able to host one of the best sides in the world and hopefully we can show that we are competitive."

Liverpool and Norwich also faced each other on the opening day of the 2019/20 Premier League season. Credit: PA

The match at Carrow Road is expected to be a sell-out, but there will be some fans who are still reluctant to return, especially with the infection rate in Norwich currently at 450.8 cases per 100,000 - the second highest in the Anglia region.

There will be no Covid-19 checks when supporters enter the ground, but the club are advising fans to wear a face mask in indoor areas, such as concourses and lounges.

Terri Westgate will be among those heading to the match, but she understands why others would have concerns.

Watch an extended interview with Norwich fan Terri Westgate

"There is a little bit of anxiety out there. I know there are a couple of people I know who aren't going to the first game because they're going to wait and see," said Terri.

"I think the infection rate is quite high in Norwich at the moment, so there is a little bit of nervousness out there. But I think for the majority of people, the excitement about the game outweighs the nervousness."

Norwich could hand debuts to a number of their summer arrivals, with all of their new signings eligible to face the former Premier League champions.

Virgil Van Dijk could start for Liverpool at Carrow Road. Credit: PA

Speaking to the press on Friday, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp described Norwich's business so far as "sensational", and in particular praised the captures of Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.

"They lost good players, or at least one that I know about (Emi Buendia), but they did sensational business. Billy Gilmour is probably the best Scottish talent for the last 50 years. To bring him on loan. (Josh) Sargent, I know from the Bundesliga. (Milot) Rashica, I know from the Bundesliga. Two really good strikers, offensive players," Klopp said.

"We have to be absolutely spot on to have a good start. A good start is important. But we wouldn't stop if we didn't get it. That is the case. I love to win the first game but I think it would disrespectful to Norwich City to talk about these things."

As for Liverpool, commanding centre-back Virgil van Dijk could return to the team after a long absence because of a serious knee injury, but left-back Andy Robertson will miss the game after damaging his ankle in pre-season.

Winger Przemysław Płacheta will sit out the match for Norwich as he continues to recover from Covid-19, while centre-back Andrew Omobamidele is struggling with tonsillitis.

Norwich City v Liverpool, Premier League, Saturday 14 August, 5.30pm