First Covid jabs administered to 16 and 17-year-olds in Northamptonshire

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

Children aged 16 and 17 in Northamptonshire have started receiving their first coronavirus jabs after the vaccine rollout was expanded to include younger people.

The government recently decided to make the vaccine available to 16 and 17-year-olds after a small number of older teens became seriously ill with the virus.

The first vaccines were administered to the age group in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, and on Friday, Northamptonshire followed suit.

Among the first places offering the jab was the Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester where take-up has been strong.

"It's been absolutely fantastic, the 16 and 17-year-olds have done a real service and justice to themselves," nurse Rebekah Landa told ITV News Anglia.

"They're turning up in their hordes and they've been really respondent."

Has Modi, Director of Jardines Pharmacies, added: "The fact that if they get Covid-19 they don't suffer as badly as older people, but still they can be the carriers and therefore it's important that we weeks to that part of the community as quickly as we can."