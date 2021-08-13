Grandmother's ashes scattered in sea where husband died in 1981 helicopter crash

Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

A family from Norfolk have said an emotional goodbye to a much-loved mother and grandmother - scattering her ashes in the sea where her husband died 40 years ago.

Bob Phillips was one of 13 men killed in the 1981 Wessex helicopter crash off the Norfolk coast at Happisburgh. His widow Margaret died in November.

Bob and Margaret Phillips. Credit: Family picture

This morning, after a short service at sea, their family said they had been "reunited".

"The emotions going through me at the moment are just unbelievable," said Bob and Margaret's son Steve.

"The happiness knowing that mum and dad are together again, the sadness of losing them.

"It's just lovely to come down here and just spend a bit of time, standing up on the coast and on the beach thinking about them."

The ceremony was made possible by the Caister Lifeboat crew and the local paper after the family appealed for help to pay a fitting tribute.

The short service at sea was a poignant moment for the family, including Bob's three granddaughter's who never got to meet him.

"The family always talked about grandad Bob so even though we never got to see him I still feel like he's been a part of our lives," said granddaughter Jade.

A memorial at Yarmouth Minster commemorates the men who died in 1981.

Bob's body was never found - but today his family said the unforgettable tribute had helped them find a new sense of closure.