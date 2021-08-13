Man charged in connection with Stanwick stabbing

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after another man was stabbed in a Northamptonshire village.

A 37-year-old man suffered serious abdominal injuries after he was attacked in Spencer Parade in Stanwick on Wednesday evening.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he remains after undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Mohammed Zulfikar Hussain Miah, 32, from Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.