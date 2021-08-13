Norfolk teenager sings with the stars thanks to a Hertfordshire-based charity
Watch Natalie Gray's report
A teenager from Norfolk has a starring role in a new project to bring musical education to people with additional needs.
As part of the campaign for Hertfordshire-based charity, Electric Umbrella, 17-year-old Farrah Moss from Shropham, has been singing with the likes of Tony Hadley, Toyah and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.'Plug In' is an open invitation to anyone with additional needs to join the Electric Umbrella community and sing with the stars. During lockdown, more than 1500 people joined the charity's community and Farrah was one of them.
She was born with a rare genetic condition called William's Syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body. Farrah joined Electric Umbrella after losing her grandad. She said:
At Christmas, Farrah helped the charity got to number 4 in the charts with their single with Tony Hadley, The Best Christmas in Lockdown.Farrah's mum said that the change in her daughter has been unbelievable.
The creative director is keen for others to experience the joy of music and performance for free.