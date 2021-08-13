Norfolk teenager sings with the stars thanks to a Hertfordshire-based charity

Play video

Watch Natalie Gray's report

A teenager from Norfolk has a starring role in a new project to bring musical education to people with additional needs.

As part of the campaign for Hertfordshire-based charity, Electric Umbrella, 17-year-old Farrah Moss from Shropham, has been singing with the likes of Tony Hadley, Toyah and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.'Plug In' is an open invitation to anyone with additional needs to join the Electric Umbrella community and sing with the stars. During lockdown, more than 1500 people joined the charity's community and Farrah was one of them.

She was born with a rare genetic condition called William's Syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body. Farrah joined Electric Umbrella after losing her grandad. She said:

I lost my grandad before the pandemic and it was quite tough but when I found Electric Umbrella they helped me make a speedy recovery and brought happiness and light back into my life which is great. Before this, I'd never met a celebrity before either so I was shrieking every time I met them. Farrah Moss

Electric Umbrella helped Farrah discover her love of singing and performing Credit: ITV Anglia

At Christmas, Farrah helped the charity got to number 4 in the charts with their single with Tony Hadley, The Best Christmas in Lockdown.Farrah's mum said that the change in her daughter has been unbelievable.

She was so lonely and had no friends and we've gone from crying about that to having too many friends to be able to keep up with. She is laughing everyday and I just couldn't believe the change in her. She went from sad and lonely to being happy all the time. Sonia Moss, Farrah's Mum

The creative director is keen for others to experience the joy of music and performance for free.