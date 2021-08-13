A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Wellingborough.

Dylan Holliday and another 15-year-old boy were stabbed in Brooke Close on Thursday August 5.

Dylan died from his injuries, while the 15-year-old was taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old from Wellingborough has now been charged with his murder, as well as the attempted murder of the 15-year-old boy.

Another 16-year-old, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, has already appeared in court facing the same charges.

Dylan Holliday. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Dylan's family released a statement earlier this week, saying that he was the "best son, brother, cousin and friend."

"We’d like to thank all family members and friends for their support at this extremely sad and difficult time," the statement read.

“It’s very difficult to put into words just how much Dylan meant to so many people.“He was the best son, brother, cousin and friend we could have asked for.“He will forever be in our hearts and the memories of his life will stay with us forever.”