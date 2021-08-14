Appeal for information after teenager sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Ipswich last night (13 August).

The assault took place at around 9.45pm in Dales Road, near to the junction with Norwich Road.

The man is described as white, of a slim build and between 30 and 35 years old.

He has short, shaved hair and was wearing a white shirt with two buttons at the top.

Suffolk Constabulary are also investigating an assault that happened at a similar time in a similar area where a man was injured.

Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident. However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Dales Road or Norwich Road from between 9.30-10.15pm last night. Detective Sergeant Andy Barker

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Suffolk Police.