Banksy 'Spraycation' art brings huge boost to Norfolk and Suffolk coastal towns

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

The region's coastal towns have been given a huge boost thanks to the artist Banksy.

Artwork started popping up in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Cromer and Oulton Broad among other places last week.

While many believed they were by Banksy, the famously secretive artist remained silent.

On Friday afternoon, Banksy confirmed he was behind the artwork after posting a video on his Instagram page travelling to each site in a campervan, titled "A Great British Spraycation".

The was the first mural to appear in the East. Credit: ITV Anglia

The first of the murals, a couple appearing to dance atop a bus shelter, accompanied by a man playing an accordion, appeared in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth.

On Saturday morning, crowds gathered in Great Yarmouth to take pictures, with some coming from as far as Oxford to get a glimpse.

Councillors say the mural will be protected with an anti-glare screen, so people can still come along and take photos.

These are going to be protected by anti-glare screens. With everything that is going on here in Great Yarmouth, with what we are doing with the investment and that, this is just like the icing on the cake to think a world renowned artist just decided come to Great Yarmouth and leave his mark here for future generations hopefully. Cllr Carl Smith, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A seagull hovering above a skip on Denmark Road, Lowestoft Credit: ITV Anglia

Marshalls from the council are also at the site to make sure the artwork isn't vandalised.

A protective screen has also been placed over his arcade-style toy-grabbing crane piece in Gorleston.

The news that the street art is indeed Banksy has been met with much excitement, including at East Suffolk Council who couldn't believe it when they found out.

"You expect these things to happen and you see them on the news across the country, but, there he is, in around our communities which is just a great buzz", Craig Rivett, Deputy leader of East Suffolk Council said.

"People have been coming around today taking snaps, shots of them all around the town, it is going to be nothing but a great boost."