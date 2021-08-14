Busking for his brother: Jacob reaches East Anglia on mammoth charity challenge

Jacob Reddy is no stranger to a charity challenge. Combining his love of music and helping others he has raised thousands by recording singles, organising live streams and now… busking in every city across England.

In his mammoth tour of the country the 16-year-old will visit all of England’s 51 cities in 22 days to raise money for a charity that helped his brother, Joseph, who died just before his third birthday.

Joseph was looked after by Derian House Children's Hospice, who help young people with life-limiting or life-shortening conditions.

Arriving in East Anglia this week, Jacob has been singing and playing his guitar in two to three cities every day, including in Chelmsford, Cambridge, Ely, Norwich and Peterborough.

His favourite day so far? ‘My day in Norwich’. Jacob said it was the best day of the tour as he got to meet his heroes, youtube star Jaackmaate and Stevie White from Jaack’s Happy Hour podcast, both from the city.

They both live in Norwich and came especially to see me, which was unbelievable! They chatted for about 20 minutes and then filmed a section of me busking, which they put on their Instagram story. I’m still in a bit of a shock but it was amazing! Jacob Reddy

Jacob with his all time heroes. Credit: Jacob Reddy

The day before Jacob received his GCSE exam results whilst in Cambridge, before heading off to Ely, which he says had the ‘most impressive cathedral’.

Cambridge was the perfect place to be on exam results day and the university colleges look really impressive. Next came Ely, which was much smaller than I was expecting but very beautiful. It was a great city to busk and filled with the nicest people. Ely also had the most impressive cathedral of the entire trip - it was massive. Jacob Reddy

Jacob has raised over half of his £5,000 target for the charity already.