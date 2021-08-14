Record high state school admissions for Cambridge University
The proportion of state school students starting at the University of Cambridge this autumn will reach a record high.
Early figures show around 72% of UK undergraduates will have been to a state school, compared to 70.6% last year.
It comes as nearly 45% of A-level entries across the UK were awarded top grades earlier in the week.
The university congratulated freshers for their hard work, with Professor Graham Virgo, senior pro-vice-chancellor at the university, saying no one was asked to defer.
Cambridge has come under criticism in the past for a lack of diversity in its cohort. In previous years only 63% of students have been from a state school.
In 2019 Cambridge pledged to admit a third of its intake from the most under-represented and disadvantaged groups by 2035. The year before they had called for help to improve diversity, admitting some of its colleges admitted no British black students, or just one a year, over a five-year period.
Over 3,600 freshers will start at the university in October, down from 3,900 last year.