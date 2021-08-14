Record high state school admissions for Cambridge University

The proportion of state school students starting at the University of Cambridge this autumn will reach a record high.

Early figures show around 72% of UK undergraduates will have been to a state school, compared to 70.6% last year.

It comes as nearly 45% of A-level entries across the UK were awarded top grades earlier in the week.

The university congratulated freshers for their hard work, with Professor Graham Virgo, senior pro-vice-chancellor at the university, saying no one was asked to defer.

After another challenging year for students and teachers, we are pleased that Cambridge has been able to accept all offer holders who met the terms of their offers, without having to ask anyone to defer or move college, as well as another 49 who were made offers through adjustment. We applaud the achievements of all our new students and look forward to welcoming them in Cambridge in October. Professor Graham Virgo

230 freshers declared themselves eligible for Free School Meals

> 25% are from the least advantaged backgrounds

Cambridge has come under criticism in the past for a lack of diversity in its cohort. In previous years only 63% of students have been from a state school.

In 2019 Cambridge pledged to admit a third of its intake from the most under-represented and disadvantaged groups by 2035. The year before they had called for help to improve diversity, admitting some of its colleges admitted no British black students, or just one a year, over a five-year period.

Over 3,600 freshers will start at the university in October, down from 3,900 last year.