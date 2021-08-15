£1.6m project to revive one of world's few chalk streams in Norfolk

A chalk stream that feeds into the Norfolk Broads is to be returned to its former glory.

The River Bure is one of only 200 chalk streams in the world.

A £1.6m project by the National Trust is set to turn the Upper Bure into a haven for wildlife, including water voles, Britain's fastest-declining mammal.

Clusters of wetlands, ditches and ponds will be established beside the stream during the four-year scheme, creating corridors for wildlife.

The project is set to benefit wildlife including water voles.

Chalk streams have inspired painters such as John Constable and poets including Sir John Betjeman.

"Chalk streams are a quintessential part of the English landscape and have huge ecological value - they're our equivalent of rainforests", Emily Long, the National Trust's project manager, said.

"Protecting these special habitats, as well as the species they support, is fundamental in our battle against the biodiversity crisis.

"The Bure is one of four main rivers that feeds into the Norfolk Broads and so has a significance beyond its banks in ensuring the health of the UK's largest protected wetland.

"Seeing a clear chalk stream rippling over gravels and full of fish is something we should all have the opportunity to experience.

"We want people to fall back in love with rivers."

Improved habitats will boost resilience to climate change - including at historic Blickling and Felbrigg estates Credit: PA

The stream, rising in Melton Constable, flows through the National Trust's Felbrigg and Blickling estates.

The trust is to plant 8,000 trees along the Upper Bure, slowing the speed at which water runs into the stream, as part of the project, boosting resilience to climate change.

Amy Prendergast, catchment co-ordinator for the Environment Agency, described the stream as "precious", added: "We hope this project will address key pressures in the Upper Bure, which will help fish populations."