Banksy mural featuring an inflatable dinghy removed from Gorleston

A Banksy mural of a child on an inflatable dinghy has been removed from Gorleston in Norfolk.

It was very close to the spot where three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy died in 2018 after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council arranged for the street art on a wall near Gorleston beach to be covered over, but are "confident that the work can be restored and placed in a more suitable alternative location."

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We believe in the circumstances it was the right decision, respecting local people and feelings.

"We thank ‘Banksy’ for all the wonderful art work and fully appreciate these circumstances would not have been known by the artist."

Three year old Ava-May Littleboy tragically lost her life after a bouncy castle exploded on Gorleston beach.

Artwork started popping up in coastal towns across Norfolk and Suffolk last week.

While many believed they were by Banksy, the famously secretive artist remained silent until Friday afternoon.

Banksy confirmed he was the man behind the artwork after posting a video on his Instagram page travelling to each site in a campervan, titled "A Great British Spraycation".

Ten new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk and Suffolk. Credit: ITV Anglia

Crowds of people have flocked to see them, including the one on Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, where barriers have now been installed at the bus shelter to stop people going onto the road.

Councillors say the mural will be protected with a perspex cover so people can still come along and take photos.

“We are asking visitors to come and enjoy this fabulous art work but please be respectful to local residents. A leaflet drop in that area to inform local residents of the Council’s actions is planned in the next few days", the Council added.