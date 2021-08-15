Play video

A mural by the artist Banksy has been vandalised in Suffolk.

Artwork started popping up in coastal towns across Norfolk and Suffolk last week, but it wasn't until Friday Banksy confirmed he was responsible for it.

Among them, a rat drinking a cocktail on a deckchair was drawn on a wall on North Beach in Lowestoft - one of four pieces in the coastal town.

But overnight, it was daubed with white paint, and the perpetrator was caught in the act as security patrols were being carried out.

The cocktail rat is one of ten by Banksy in Suffolk and Norfolk. Credit: ITV Anglia

East Suffolk Council have condemned the behaviour, calling it "selfish and mindless".

“We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way given how excited we are all by the appearance of these works here on the east coast", the Council said.

"We are, however, hopeful that this particular work can be restored, and are engaging with specialists.

"Our patrols actually interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring. Information from this is now being passed to the police.

“Prior to confirmation that the works are genuine Banksy pieces, we had already placed an order for protective materials which will safeguard the works in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad. It is critically important that we protect the pieces with materials which are fit for purpose and we hope to complete this work shortly."

People have been left angry after Banksy artwork was defaced. Credit: ITV Anglia

People in the town have been left feeling sad, disappointed and angry.

Security patrols are being carried to protect all four pieces of street art by Banksy in Suffolk.

"We are very grateful for the huge goodwill of local people who are proud of these artworks, but we would kindly ask people not to try and repair the works themselves and to please leave this to professional restorers", the Council added.