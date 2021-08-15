Ipswich Town have made their 15th signing of the summer, with Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess becoming the latest player to join.

Burgess, who represents Australia internationally after switching allegiance from Scotland, has agreed a three-year deal after the two clubs negotiated an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-won more aerial duals than any other defender in League One last season.

He's the third player to arrive at Portman Road in the last week, following in the footsteps of Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson.

“This is a really good step up for me so I’m just looking forward to working hard and getting started," Burgess said.

“This is a talented squad and I am excited to work with the group. I will work hard, roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.

“I saw there were more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road for the first game of the season, so I cannot wait to experience that myself.”

Boss Paul Cook added: “Cameron brings great balance and experience to the team.

“He’s another player at a really good age and it makes competition in the backline really strong."