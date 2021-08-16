Bomb Disposal team called after World War II mortar found in Norwich

Police are currently on scene at Anderson’s Meadow, off Mile Cross Road, in Norwich, following the discovery of an unexploded device.

Officers were called at 12.50pm (Monday 16 August 2021) after the device, believed to be a World War II mortar, was found by a workman.

Police are working with staff from landowners Norwich City Council and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were contacted and have recently arrived on scene and will assess the item.

The public are asked to avoid the area while the device is safely contained and assessed.