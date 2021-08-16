Liverpool have condemned alleged homophonic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Chelsea loanee was apparently targeted by some Reds supporters during Liverpool's 3-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The chants were highlighted by Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group, 'Kop Outs', who said it had "marred" the victory.

"Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour," the group said.

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]."

Liverpool were quick to criticise the chants, calling them "offensive and inappropriate."

In their own statement on social media, Norwich's 'Proud Canaries' supporters group also said that they were "disappointed", while the 'Chelsea Pride' group vowed to "continue to work with clubs and authorities across the game to ensure homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are kicked out of the game."