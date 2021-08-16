Luton Mela 2021 cancelled as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Luton

Luton Mela 2021 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year thousands of people attend the two-day event which celebrates the music, art and culture of Southern Asia.

The event was scheduled to take place on August 21 and August 22, but over the weekend the Luton Mela Group decided to cancel the event saying it would not be 'ethically right' to go ahead.

Luton has one of the highest infection rates in the Anglia region at more then 300 cases per 100,000 people.

Mela Group statement

The group posted this statement online: "Due to the government’s mixed messages and also with the data presented in the public domain of rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in the various forms in Luton, both have had a considerable impact upon our planning of Luton Mela 2021.

"We feel it would not be responsible on our part to put the health and safety of those potentially attending Luton Mela this year at any risk.

"Hence, as a consequence, The Luton Mela Management has decided it does not feel ethically right to hold Luton Mela this year with all this uncertainty around.

"Luton Mela Group regretfully likes to inform everyone that Luton Mela 2021 has been cancelled.

"But do save the dates for Luton Mela 2022 on 27 and 28 August 2022, be there for our coming back, much bigger and with a Bigger Bang!"