Police investigate criminal damage to Banksy art

Police are appealing for witnesses after street art painted by Banksy was painted over with white paint.

The artwork of a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach was defaced over the weekend at some point between 5.35pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August at just after midnight.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who visited the artwork after 5.30pm on Saturday 14 August to help police with their investigation.

Officers hope to establish a more accurate time of when the offence took place.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity in the Links Hill car park during the times stated should please call Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/44810/21.

Secretive artist Banksy has confirmed that he was the man behind the street art which has popped up across Norfolk and Suffolk.