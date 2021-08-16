Rare Suffolk Punches, Annie and Annabelle, are in foal

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich has announced that Suffolk Punches, Annie and Annabelle, are in foal.

The Suffolk Punch Horse is a priority on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust watchlist with less than 300 in the UK.

General Manager, Stevie Sheppard of Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park said “We are delighted of the news that our Suffolk Punches, Annie and Annabelle, are in foal.

"They are a priority on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s 2021 watchlist, of which Jimmy Doherty is president. As we are based in Suffolk, to be breeding this rare and native Suffolk breed is definitely an honour and something the team and I have been working towards for a long time now.

"All the team’s fingers are crossed for a successful pregnancy and we are overjoyed to be sharing this experience with the public and our visitors who are all invested in Annie and Annabelle’s journey.”