Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll has become Ipswich Town's 16th signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old is the second new face to arrive in as many days following centre-back Cameron Burgess' move from Accrington Stanley on Sunday.

Carroll rejected the offer of a new contract at QPR earlier this summer and recently trained with Derby County.

Before his spell with Rangers, he also played for Tottenham, Aston Villa and Swansea City earlier in his career.

Carroll has agreed a one-year deal at Portman Road.

“It’s great to finally get it all done. I spoke to the manager a few days back and he was keen to get me in. It’s nice to feel wanted,” Carroll said.

“I want to play some football and get this club back where it belongs."

Boss Paul Cook added: “Tom is a very creative and intelligent player. We’ve had great support from the owners and Mark Ashton (CEO) and now we want to integrate these new lads into the group and win games in front of our supporters.”