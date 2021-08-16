Three teenage boys have been left with serious injuries after a collision between a bus and a moped in Peterborough.

The collision took place just after 2.30pm on Friday (13 August) at Bushfield Bus Lane in Orton Goldhay.

All three teenagers on the moped were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain. One boy aged 16 suffered life-threatening injuries, however, is now in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the moped in the area beforehand.