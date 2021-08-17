​​The former head of the British Army says pulling troops out of Afghanistan all at once was a big mistake.

Lord Richard Dannatt, who lives near Norwich, says a phased withdrawal would have been a better approach.

The Taliban has swept to power in the country in recent weeks, culminating in the takeover of the capital city Kabul on Sunday.

Thousands of Afghans have fled their country, many trying to escape the Taliban's extreme ultraconservative Islamic views, which included severe restrictions on women as well as stonings, amputations and public executions.

Lord Dannatt spoke to ITV News.

Would a phased withdrawal of troops have been more beneficial to the country?

What could have been done differently?

Is this the beginning of the end? Will British forces go to other countries to deal with conflict after this?

Will Britain have to get involved in Afghanistan in the future?

Should there be a public inquiry?

‘Our armed forces did what the nation required of them’