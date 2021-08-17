Health bosses in Cambridgeshire say the number Covid cases there have risen sharply, with rates almost as high now as they were in January.

There's been an almost 40% rise in Fenland alone in the past week.

Councillors say they are also concerned that the number of people who have had both doses of a vaccine is well below the national average. The rate for Cambridge is even lower.

76.4% Rate of double vaccination nationally

68.4% Rate of double vaccination in Cambridgeshire

49% Rate of double vaccination in Cambridge

Covid rates in Cambridge are on the rise. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There are currently 310.3 cases per 100,000 population, which is a 14.2% increase on the same time last week.

There have been sharp rises across all districts, including:

36.8% in East Cambridgeshire

39.8% in Fenland

Cambridge has the highest rate of 389.4 cases per 100,000 population.

These rates are also higher than the national average which is 306.4 cases per 100,000 population, and the regional average which is 264.5 per 100,000.

Cambridgeshire County Council's Director of Public Health, Jyoti Atri, says it's important for young people to get vaccinated too because even if they don't get ill from the virus, they could pass it onto someone more vulnerable.

While the risk of getting seriously ill is lower among the under 30s, it is becoming increasingly clear that individuals who are unvaccinated and catch the virus are more likely to pass it on to others, including those who are more vulnerable. So it remains crucial to get vaccinated. There are a number of walk-in clinics where you can get a jab. Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council

Cambridgeshire County Council is also urging young people to continue getting tested in the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Credit: ITV News

It comes as teenagers and young people across the county are being encouraged to keep testing for coronavirus in the run up to the new school term.

The council are calling on young people to:

Get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Follow regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene routines

Test regularly even if no symptoms are obvious

Isolate and take a PCR test if symptoms emerge

Meet outdoors if possible, ventilate indoor spaces well

Be careful when visiting vulnerable people

From September, schools won't have to stagger start times or be in bubbles. Credit: ITV News

From the start of the new term in September, schools will no longer have to form bubbles, and start and finish times will no longer be staggered.

Secondary school and college students will be required to take two on-site tests 3-5 days apart at the start of term, followed by twice weekly testing at home. This will be reviewed at the end of September.

Being out of education can cause significant harm to educational attainment, life chances and mental and physical health. It is right that schools have been able to open up and relax their rules, but it is still essential that everyone continues to be sensible and vigilant. The pandemic has not gone away, and it is vital that young people all continue to test regularly and get vaccinated. Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee

In Peterborough, the local council are urging young people to do the same, and say they want to see a return to normality for school children where possible.

The closure of schools early on in this pandemic was essential at the time to contain the spread of the virus, but we know it caused anxiety and worry for many students, their teachers and families, as well as contributing to widening inequalities. I hope the new term in September will see some sort of return to normality, but young people must continue to test regularly and to get the jab. Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services

