A hamster has been found abandoned in a bush in Northampton.

The young male Syrian hamster was found in its cage at the weekend by a concerned passerby.

Taken into the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch the team gave him a checkover and named him Quicksilver.

Animal experts say the situation is ‘strange’ as he had good facilities and looked well cared for.

This was quite a strange abandonment because the hamster had very good facilities, the cage had been recently cleaned out with fresh substrate and food and water had been provided. Given how well the hamster was cared for I don't believe this was a deliberate attempt to cause suffering, but if anyone is struggling they must contact us and not leave any animal in these circumstances. Ann Bennett, RSPCA inspector

Dawn Smith, the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch’s Animal Welfare Manager, who is now looking after Quicksilver said he is ‘such a sweet little boy’.

Quicksilver is such a sweet little boy - I’m currently caring for him at my home and he’s settled in really well. He just loves to nibble on some sweet apple slices and running very quickly around in his wheel. It’s just really sad to think that he’s been abandoned in this way. Dawn Smith, RSPCA

Anyone with information is being asked to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018.