A hamster has been found abandoned in a bush in Northampton.
The young male Syrian hamster was found in its cage at the weekend by a concerned passerby.
Taken into the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch the team gave him a checkover and named him Quicksilver.
Animal experts say the situation is ‘strange’ as he had good facilities and looked well cared for.
Dawn Smith, the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch’s Animal Welfare Manager, who is now looking after Quicksilver said he is ‘such a sweet little boy’.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018.