East Anglian Air Ambulance have busiest month in four years

Last month was the busiest month for East Anglian Air Ambulance in four years.

The life saving charity said it was also their busiest July ever, helping people across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge and Bedfordshire.

It comes as the charity launched around the clock flying, responding to emergencies regardless of the time.

Cardiac arrests and accidental injuries were among the main reasons the crew were called out.

266 Call outs in July 2021

228 Call outs in June 2021

235 Call outs in July 2019

The charity opened its new hangar in Cambridge to reduce transport times to the airfield. Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

With more people staying in the UK during the summer the air ambulance is expected to be in greater demand.

It’s not surprising that our teams have been particularly busy in July with the number of people staying in the UK this summer much higher than normal. On 30 June we also started flying throughout the night for the first time, making our operation 24/7 by air and by road. This is adding to the number of missions we can now attend overnight and is part of the reason for the increase. Matthew Jones, CEO of EAAA

The organisation says half way through August they are ‘very busy’ too.