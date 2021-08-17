East Anglian Air Ambulance have busiest month in four years
Last month was the busiest month for East Anglian Air Ambulance in four years.
The life saving charity said it was also their busiest July ever, helping people across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge and Bedfordshire.
It comes as the charity launched around the clock flying, responding to emergencies regardless of the time.
Cardiac arrests and accidental injuries were among the main reasons the crew were called out.
With more people staying in the UK during the summer the air ambulance is expected to be in greater demand.
The organisation says half way through August they are ‘very busy’ too.