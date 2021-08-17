Colchester United have signed former AFC Bournemouth left-back Charlie Daniels on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old has impressed while on trial with the club this summer and has now earned a permanent contract until the end of the season.

Daniels, who was born in Harlow, made more than 100 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League and was a consistent performer in the top flight.

He was most recently at League One side Portsmouth.

"I've really enjoyed myself in the time I have been training at Colchester United," Daniels said.

"I got to play a couple of games (on trial) and finally it's done and dusted. I'm really happy that I have signed and I can get going."