Judge to rule if Addenbrooke's patient paralysed by Covid should live or die

Health bosses have asked a judge to decide whether a woman being treated at Addenbrooke’s and left brain damaged and paralysed from the neck down after contracting coronavirus should be allowed to die.

She arrived at hospital in late 2020 and was on a ventilator.

The woman in her 50s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is being treated by specialists at the Cambridge hospital.

They say her life support treatment should end. The woman's children and her sister disagree.

Barrister Katie Gollop QC, who is representing hospital bosses, said the woman was "almost entirely paralysed", had "severe" cognitive impairment, and told the judge: "There is nothing they can do to make any aspect of her condition better."

Ms Gollop said specialists thought the woman's future would be "slanted towards pain and discomfort".

Nageena Khalique QC, who led the woman's legal team, told the judge that the case was "exceptionally difficult".

Ms Khalique said the woman had underlying health problems, including diabetes. The judge was also told by a specialist that the woman was a "little overweight".

She had also been diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism, arthralgia, carpal tunnel syndrome, ulnar impaction syndrome and a finding of gallstones. Nageena Khalique QC

Mr Justice Hayden, who is based in London, is considering evidence at an online hearing, due to end later this week.

He said it was the first time a judge had been asked to consider an "end-of-life case as a result of Covid-19".

The trial is being held at the Court of Protection, where judges oversee hearings centred on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

One specialist told him that the woman's family were in "daily torture". He said the woman's case had played out in "just the most horrific way"

The judge is due to hear evidence from specialists and from the woman's relatives and said he would consider evidence relating to what the woman would have wanted as well as medical evidence.