Paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas and her biking passion

When Claire Lomas was paralysed following a horse riding accident in 2007 she never thought she would get on a motorbike, let alone race around a track like Snetterton. Yet, thanks to a specially adapted bike she's been able to compete on the circuit.
Claire, from Leicestershire, may look like a natural when she's riding, but it does take its toll on her body and she relies on her team to support her.
Claire was planning on completing a lap at the TT Manx Grand prix for charity but, after it was cancelled, she was offered a place in the London Marathon and decided to keep the bike theme.
She last took part in the Marathon in 2012, when it took her 17 days. She’s hoping to beat that this time.