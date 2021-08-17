Paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas and her biking passion

When Claire Lomas was paralysed following a horse riding accident in 2007 she never thought she would get on a motorbike, let alone race around a track like Snetterton. Yet, thanks to a specially adapted bike she's been able to compete on the circuit.

The only difference is toe clips so my feet can't fall off and that I can change my gears with my hands rather than my feet. Once I am lifted onto my bike and away you wouldn't know I was paralysed. I am like every other rider on the track, a bit slower, but I'm getting better. Claire Lomas, Fundraiser

Claire Lomas being lifted onto her bike Credit: ITV News Anglia

Claire, from Leicestershire, may look like a natural when she's riding, but it does take its toll on her body and she relies on her team to support her.

It's physically demanding. The hardest thing for me I think is the launch, so Dan, my husband is usually behind me as I pull off and it's that pull off where I can lose my balance because when you go slow it's harder, when you're out on the track the speed helps you stay upright. Claire Lomas, Fundraiser

Claire was planning on completing a lap at the TT Manx Grand prix for charity but, after it was cancelled, she was offered a place in the London Marathon and decided to keep the bike theme.

She last took part in the Marathon in 2012, when it took her 17 days. She’s hoping to beat that this time.