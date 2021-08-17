Police investigating the murder of a man in Essex have issued a new appeal for information on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Terry Leeks died after he was stabbed in Northlands Park in Basildon in the early hours of Sunday 11 July, last month.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of his murder but have since been bailed.

The Detective leading the investigation said “Terry should have been celebrating his birthday with his family, but instead they’re grieving his death.”

We’re making good progress with our investigation but I believe there are still people out there with information about what happened who haven’t come forward yet – either to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers. Do it for Terry and do it for his family. Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe

CCTV footage was released last week to support officers investigating the murders.

The footage shows four people they are hoping to identify as they believe they may have witnessed something. They were walking along the Lincoln Road area at around the time of the attack.

CCTV footage from the police

Last week his parents paid tribute to their ‘kind-hearted’ son.